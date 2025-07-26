NANS lauds Osun Deputy Speaker for support for education, students’ welfare

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Joint Campus Council, JCC, Ondo Axis, has lauded the Deputy Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Akinyode Abidemi Oyewusi, for his support for education and students’ welfare.

According to Comdr. Oladele Oluwafemi, General Secretary of NANS, JCC, Ondo Axis, he described Rt. Hon. Oyewusi as a great pillar of support for the education sector.

The student body also thanked him for taking the issue of students’ welfare a top priority.

Oluwafemi, who hails from Ife North State Constituency that the DS represents, noted his unwavering dedication to the advancement of education and students’ empowerment.

“Rt. Hon. Oyewusi’s commitment to promoting quality education has been exemplary. Through his efforts, he has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges facing Nigerian students and has worked tirelessly to address them. His initiatives have had a profound impact on the educational sector, and his contributions have been invaluable. As a champion of student rights, Rt. Hon. Oyewusi has been a vocal advocate for the welfare and interests of students.

“I am particularly impressed by Rt. Hon. Oyewusi’s ability to translate his vision for education into tangible results. Through his legislative efforts, he has been able to drive positive change in the educational sector, and his impact will be felt for generations to come. His selfless service to the student community is a testament to his character and commitment to public service.

“As a leader, Rt. Hon. Oyewusi has been a mentor and role model to many students, providing guidance and support to those who seek to make a difference in their communities. His leadership style is characterized by empathy, wisdom, and a deep understanding of the needs of students. I am confident that his contributions to education and student unionism will continue to inspire a new generation of leaders.

“On behalf of NANS JCC Ondo Axis and all students structure in Ife North, I commend Rt. Hon. Oyewusi for his tireless efforts to promote education and student welfare. His dedication to the cause is a shining example of what it means to serve with passion and purpose. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Rt. Hon. Oyewusi, working together to build a brighter future for Nigerian students.

“In conclusion, Rt. Hon. Akinyode Abidemi Oyewusi’s recognition as a hero of 21st-century student unionism and educational advancement is a testament to his outstanding contributions to the educational sector. I am honoured to have him as a representative of our constituency, and I pledge our continued support for his initiatives.”