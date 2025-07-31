NANS honors Hon. Yusuf with National Outstanding Leadership Award

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Council (JCC) Kogi State Axis has presented the National Outstanding Leadership Award 2025 to Hon. Engr. Muhammed Avohi Yusuf, Commissioner for Works, as an “Icon of Hope for Nigerian Students.” This recognition is in appreciation of his outstanding contributions to society development, dedication to service, and student-friendly gestures both within his ministry and across Kogi State.

During the ceremony, Hon. Yusuf expressed his heartfelt gratitude to NANS and dedicated the award to service to humanity. He extended special thanks to the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and the current Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for their invaluable support and contributions to his life and career.

In his remarks, Hon. Yusuf encouraged the student body to continue supporting the state government, emphasizing that collaboration is key to driving progress and development. This gesture further strengthens the bond between the government and students in Kogi State, fostering a spirit of partnership and shared growth.

The award highlights Hon. Yusuf’s commitment to promoting the welfare of students and his impactful contributions to the development of Kogi State.