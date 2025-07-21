Nairametrics to host live audience finale of Drinks ‘N Mics

By Ephraim Oseji

Nairametrics is hosting the season finale of its flagship podcast, Drinks N Mics, with a special live audience edition. After 29 engaging episodes, the show wraps up its first season with a celebratory in-person event.

Since its debut in November last year, Drinks N Mics has captivated audiences across Nigeria and beyond with its hot takes, incisive commentary, and thought-provoking discussions on the economy, investing, business, and lifestyle. With average viewership of over 10,000 per episode, the podcast has built a loyal community of listeners who frequently engage via YouTube comments and social media.

To deepen this connection, the finale will bring the conversation offline. The episode will feature the regular trio—Tunji Andrews, CEO of Awabah, Arnold Dublin-Green, CIO of Codros Capital and Ugodre Obi-Chukwu—as well as returning host Akinbamidele Akintola, former investment banker and current CCO of Alerzo.

Also joining the lineup is Samson Eseuede, CEO of Zrosk Investment Management, a portfolio investment company. Over the past season, the show has welcomed some of Nigeria’s most prominent voices across industries, delivering sharp insights into the global, Sub-Saharan, and African markets. The live edition will be held outside the usual NMTV studio, in an intimate and stylish venue in Lekki, Lagos. Attendees will enjoy a premium experience including live panel sessions, networking, music, curated drinks, and more.

The show will premiere on the Nairametrics YouTube channel on Friday at 6 p.m. This exclusive event is expected to attract Lagos’ top business leaders, investors, and finance professionals for an evening of sharp analysis, meaningful dialogue, and economic storytelling—Nigerian style. “We’ve always wanted to take this experience offline and closer to the community we speak to every week,” said Ugodre, founder of Nairametrics and one of the show’s hosts.

“This live edition allows us to recreate the energy of our studio in a room filled with brilliant minds.” The event also presents partnership opportunities for brands eager to reach a premium, financially savvy audience through immersive branded experiences. For long-time fans of Drinks N Mics, this is your chance to step into the universe—live, loud, and full of flavor.