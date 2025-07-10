Naira depreciates to N1,562/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The naira yesterday depreciated to N1,562 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,560 per dollar on Tuesday.

But the Naira appreciated to N1,520 per dollar after a two day depreciating trend in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira fell to N1520 per dollar from N1,530.5 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating N10.5 appreciation for the naira. Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate widened to N42 per dollar from N29.5 per dollar the previous day.