Naira depreciates to N1,540/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday depreciated to N1,540 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,535 per dollar last weekend.

Likewise the naira depreciated to N1,535.5 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira rose to N1,535.5 per dollar from N1,534.5 per dollar last week Friday, indicating N1 depreciation for the naira

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate was stable at 50 kobo per dollar