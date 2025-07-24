Naira depreciates to N1,537/$ in official market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan
The Naira yesterday depreciated to N1,537 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) surpassing the parallel market with a N2.
Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira rose to N1,537 per dollar from N1,536 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating N1 depreciation for the naira
But the naira appreciated to N1,535 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,555 per dollar on Tuesday.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.