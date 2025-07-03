Naira appreciates to N1,580/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The naira yesterday appreciated to N1,580 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,585 per dollar on Tuesday.

Likewise, the Naira appreciated to N1,525 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira fell to N,1525 per dollar from N1,527 per dollar on Tuesday , indicating N2 appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate narrowed to N55 per dollar from N58 per dollar the previous day.