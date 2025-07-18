Naira appreciates to N1,537/$ in parallel market

Naira

By Elizabeth Adegbesan



The Naira today appreciated to N1,537 per dollar in the parallel market, from N1,540 per dollar on Thursday.

Likewise, the Naira appreciated to N1,535 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the Naira fell to N1,535 per dollar from N1,536 per dollar on Thursday, indicating a N1 appreciation for the Naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate narrowed to N2 per dollar from N4 per dollar the previous day.

