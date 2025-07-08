NAFDAC uncovers fake chemicals, expired flavours worth over N1bn in Lagos

FILE IMAGE

… Arrests 3 Suspects in Major Public Health Crackdown

By Chioma Obinna & Peace Ezenwamma

LAGOS — The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered an illegal operation involving fake and expired food-grade chemicals, flavours, fertilisers, and repackaged raw materials valued at over ₦1 billion in the Alapere area of Ketu, Lagos.

The agency, during a raid led by its Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Dr. Martins Iluyomade, arrested three suspects and sealed three warehouses used for the illicit storage and distribution of the products.

“This is one of several targeted operations aimed at protecting public health. The materials found here are hazardous and were being sold for use in consumables,” Iluyomade said.

He disclosed that the raid was based on credible intelligence exposing a criminal network disguising illegal operations under the cover of legitimate business.

Iluyomade confirmed that many of the seized substances—some of which are direct ingredients in food production—had expired, posing a significant health risk.

“Some of these chemicals are used as precursors or directly in manufacturing. Using them after expiration renders the final product unsafe,” he noted.

He also raised alarm over the discovery of restricted substances, such as certain fertilisers that require clearance from the Office of the National Security Adviser before distribution.

“Yet they were being sold freely, without any regulatory oversight,” he added.

One particularly troubling find was a stash of expired food-grade additives recovered from a vehicle. Though originally imported by a licensed Nigerian company, the additives had ended up with unapproved third-party handlers.

“We are investigating how licensed companies are allowing their expired products to get into unregulated hands. This raises serious questions about compliance in the sector,” Iluyomade warned.

₦1 Billion in Counterfeit Products Seized

According to him, the entire operation appears to be controlled by a single individual, with products worth over ₦1 billion already confiscated.

The Director of Chemical Evaluation and Research, Dr. Leonard Omokpariola, further explained that substances found include:

Caustic soda (sodium hydroxide)

Urea fertiliser

Propylene glycol (a pharmaceutical excipient)

Metronidazole benzoate (an active pharmaceutical ingredient)

He decried the poor storage conditions, describing the environment as completely unsuitable and unsafe.

“We also found printed packaging with fake expiry dates like 2026 pasted over expired labels, some marked ‘Made in China’ to deceive buyers,” Omokpariola said.

Among the expired items were food flavourings such as roasted chicken, roasted beef, tiger nut, Chinook, and even restricted cola additives, which should not be accessible to private individuals.

He also revealed the use of forged quality control labels, falsely indicating that the products were safe for consumption or production.

“This is even more dangerous than selling expired paracetamol. You can read the expiry date on a tablet, but not in a product made with expired chemicals. The risk is silent—and deadly,” he said.

NAFDAC’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate in Apapa is continuing its probe. The agency has issued a stern warning to the primary suspect to report to authorities immediately.

“If he fails to turn himself in, we will find him—no matter where he hides,” Iluyomade warned.

The agency also reminded manufacturers of their legal obligation to properly handle and dispose of expired raw materials in line with regulatory protocols.

“Food-grade and pharmaceutical-grade chemicals are not revalidated. There are clear guidelines for handling expired excipients and active ingredients,” Omokpariola emphasized.

Confirming the arrests, NAFDAC’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Christiana Obiazikwor, said:

“Three persons have so far been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.”

NAFDAC pledged to trace every link in the supply and distribution chain and prosecute all those involved in what it described as a dangerous and criminal enterprise threatening public health.