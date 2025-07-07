NAF strikes terrorists hideouts, strongholds in Mandara mountains

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Monday that its Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) launched precision air strikes on 6 July 2025 against key terrorist strongholds nestled in the Mandara Mountains, located in Borno State, destroying their strongholds and killing scores of terrorists.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, said, “The high-profile targets, Wa Jahode and Loghpere, that were destroyed, have long served as fortified enclaves for the Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) faction of Boko Haram.

“The locations, known for their rugged, mountain-covered terrain along Nigeria’s border with Cameroon, had recently witnessed increased terrorist activity, including reports of a logistics build-up and the presence of senior JAS Commanders.

“The strikes followed confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions revealing clusters of structures fitted with solar panels, black flags, and fortified compounds, clear signs of insurgent resurgence and preparations for coordinated attacks.

“In response, NAF strike aircraft executed a series of well-coordinated air interdictions, targeting and destroying high-value terrorist infrastructure, including logistics warehouses, command centres, and defensive shelters.

“Several terrorists were neutralised in the operation, effectively disrupting their supply chain and diminishing their capability to sustain further offensives.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains resolute to sustain ongoing onslaught against terrorists and restore lasting peace to all troubled regions across the country.”

