NADDC DG urges collective action for auto industry growth

By Theodore Opara

The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) Mr Joseph Osanipin, has made a passionate call for a unified push toward the development of local content in Nigeria’s automotive sector, declaring it a national economic imperative.

Speaking on Thursday in Lagos during his keynote address at the 2nd Edition of the Nigeria Auto Industry Summit (NAISU), the DG, represented by Deputy Director, Felicia Oyebolu expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) and industry partners for organizing what he described as a “vital gathering” at a critical juncture in the country’s industrial journey.

This year’s summit Themed “Nigeria First: Local Content as Catalyst for Automotive Economy,” centered on the urgent need to reduce dependency on imported vehicles and components by leveraging Nigeria’s vast potential in talent, raw materials, and industrial capacity.

“This is not just a slogan,” the NADDC boss stated. “It is a strategic blueprint for sustainable economic growth and a testament to our nation’s potential.”

He identified local content development as the engine that will drive a transformative shift in Nigeria’s automotive landscape, emphasizing its importance in five key areas: economic diversification and job creation, capital retention, technology transfer, supply chain resilience, and improved product innovation.

According to him, fostering local manufacturing would spur job creation across the automotive value chain — from raw material suppliers to skilled technicians—while reducing capital flight and strengthening the naira. He added that developing a strong local supply chain would shield the industry from global shocks and currency volatility.

The NADDC, in partnership with the Nigeria Association of Automotive Manufacturers (NAMA) and the African Association of Automobile Manufacturers (AAAM), is spearheading initiatives to create an enabling environment for the local automotive industry.

These efforts include:

*Incentivizing local production through targeted policy support;

*Promoting R&D in vehicle design using Nigerian-sourced materials;

*Developing human capital through technical training programs;

*Ensuring high-quality standards in collaboration with regulatory agencies like the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

However, the DG admitted that significant challenges remain. These include limited access to finance for manufacturers, inconsistent power supply, and an underdeveloped base for raw material processing.

He called for a collaborative approach involving manufacturers, financial institutions, government agencies, academia, and the private sector.

“We must collectively address these challenges,” he urged. “Let us invest in local capabilities, champion innovation, and advocate for supportive policies.”

He urged all stakeholders to recommit to the “Nigeria First” agenda, saying, “By prioritizing local content, we are not just building cars — we are building an economy, creating jobs, and securing a brighter future for generations to come.”

The summit is expected to yield actionable strategies and foster new partnerships as Nigeria aims to position its automotive industry as a cornerstone of national development.