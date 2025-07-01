NABTEB urges revival of vocational training

Dr Mohammed Aminu, Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB)

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NABTEB, Dr Mohammed Aminu, says prioritising vocational education and trade centres can significantly improve the current state of Nigeria’s economy.

Aminu made this known while addressing the media at Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Lagos, after monitoring the ongoing 2025 May/June NABTEB examinations nationwide.

The examinations include the National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) for students in Lagos.

Aminu’s visit also featured a facility tour of FSTC and Government Technical College (GTC), Agidingbi, Lagos.

He stated that any nation which neglects vocational and technical education is heading for failure, urging the revival of trade and vocational training centres.

“In developed countries, paper qualifications are less important. What matters is your skill. Most industry artisans today were never properly trained.

“As an engineer, I supervise in the workshop, but maintaining those machines is the duty of artisans and craftsmen,” he said.

He stressed that reviving trade and vocational centres is Nigeria’s best hope, as artisans and technicians drive every functional economy.

Dr Aminu expressed satisfaction with the facilities in the Lagos technical colleges visited, praising the state government’s commitment to technical education and vocational training.

“Lagos has set a strong example. I urge other states to emulate this level of commitment and standard.

“There is discipline and order. The Lagos of today is clean, organised and progressive. I commend the government for this transformation,” he said.

He further stated that workshops in Lagos are well-equipped with modern tools, enabling graduates to keep pace with technological trends and demands.

Lagos is performing well. My advice is to sustain the standard and continue adopting emerging technologies.

“No serious country neglects trade centres, vocational institutions or technical colleges,” Aminu stressed.

He also encouraged students to stay committed, stating, “You could become one of the best technicians, or even a future governor or president.”

Aminu urged Nigerians to support the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa’s efforts in promoting Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) nationwide.

According to him, when successful, this initiative will strengthen the economy, raise the GDP, and reduce the country’s dependence on white-collar jobs.

“He recently launched a TVET scheme to provide youths with industry-relevant skills, focusing on practical learning and job readiness,” he explained.

The initiative also aims to bridge the gap between education and employment, while promoting entrepreneurship and innovation among young people.

Speaking also, FSTC Principal, Mrs Ajayi Adebimpe, emphasised the relevance of vocational education in the modern world.

She said most vocational projects in the college are undertaken by students, highlighting their practical learning and creativity.

Adebimpe urged parents to encourage their children to embrace technical and vocational education, stressing it guarantees self-reliance after graduation.

“Our students make their own tables, desks, and notebooks. This hands-on learning has greatly helped us,” she said.

The principal also appealed to private organisations to partner with the government in supporting Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) and expanding student opportunities.

She called for the construction of hostels and classrooms to accommodate more students, stating that many applicants are currently being turned away.

“We need every bit of support possible. The demand is high, and we don’t want to deny anyone access to this training,” she said.

Vanguard News