N25m for grabs as Gbenga Daniel hosts choir festival

….Urges communal action against insecurity

By Nnamdi Ojiego

A total of N25 million is up for grabs, as choirs from across Nigeria converge on Sagamu for the Fourth edition of the Asiwaju of Remo Christians Choir Festival, hosted by Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Senator representing Ogun East in the National Assembly.

The grand musical competition, themed “With the Voice of Singing”, will hold on Sunday, July 6, at the Abraham Tabernacle Church, an ecumenical centre built by the former governor in honour of his father, the late Rev. Abraham Daniel. The event, now a national fixture, aims to promote spiritual and moral growth through gospel music.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, yesterday, Daniel described the festival as more than a musical contest, but a platform for societal healing, especially for young people increasingly lured by fast money and questionable values.

“During COVID, some of my hotel staff didn’t want to return to work,” he revealed. “They were chasing Yahoo. One parent even called me to help teach her son how to use a laptop, just to join Yahoo. That’s how bad it has become. But with music like this, we can redirect our youths and calm the environment.”

Daniel, who is also the Asiwaju of Remo Christians, warned that the country’s insecurity challenges could not be solved by the government alone, urging Nigerians to return to the communal vigilance and values of old.

“Growing up, everyone knew everyone. If someone suddenly became rich, people asked questions. That sense of accountability has vanished. We must be our brother’s keeper again. Security is everyone’s responsibility.”

Reflecting on his burden as the second-ever Asiwaju of Remo Christians, a title last held by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain said his mission includes supporting the younger generation through mentorship and platforms like the choir festival.

“When we were young, our parents wanted us to study engineering, medicine, and law. But today, footballers and musicians are the real economic players. Many stars we celebrate today started from the choir. We want to help young people do things the right way and still succeed,” he said.

Now in its fourth year, the festival features nine competing choirs, selected through auditions and invitations. Only the host choir and defending champion qualify automatically. The competition is graded based on musical precision, stage presence, diction, and audience appreciation.