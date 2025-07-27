Mywurah to expand operations to Francophone countries, 22 others in 2025/ 2026

By Adetutu Audu

In a statement by Adiatu Damilola, Chief Executive Officer Mywurah Solutions Limited, executives of Mywurah are currently undergoing French language courses at the Alliance Francaise French Language Institute to enable proficiency in conversational French language.

According Adiatu Damilola, Mywurah’s objective is to create wealth and empower grassroot communities through its financial services and business directory services across Africa and beyond Africa.

“Mywurah has partnered with Norakle Technologies to deliver this movement smooth and hassle free.

“Mywurah Solutions Limited currently operates in Nigeria and Ghana with 16 branches spread across these two countries.

“Therefore, Mywurah urges the world to be at alert as it takes over Africa, Europe, America, and Asia, offering fast business directory and financial services in the upcoming months,” the statement added.