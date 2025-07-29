Mystical powers awaken in teaser for Nigerian fantasy epic ‘OSAMEDE’

Gold Lilies Productions has released the official teaser for OSAMEDE, a Nigerian historical fantasy film set in the 1897 Benin Empire. The teaser introduces audiences to a mystical world where a young orphan girl, Osamede, transforms into the superhuman guardian of the ancient Aruosa stone.

Starring Ivie Okujaye Egboh in the lead role, the film’s tagline reads: “She’s the chosen one. Her power awakens. An ode to womanhood and African identity.” The teaser highlights themes of African mythology, identity, and feminine strength.

Directed by James Omokwe, known for Itura, Cheta’M, and Ajoche, the film brings the legendary Benin Kingdom to life with authentic cultural storytelling and rich visuals. The supporting cast includes Lexan Aisosa Peters, William Benson, Tosin Adeyemi, and veteran filmmaker Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen.

OSAMEDE premiered at the Cannes Marché du Film in May, where Kenneth Gyang (Òlòtūré) described it as a “beautiful film.” Executive producer Lilian Olubi called the project “African mythology told through the lens of epic fantasy, celebrating our heritage and the power of African women.”

Set for theatrical release in Q4 2025, the film is being distributed by Nile Entertainment Group, led by Moses Babatope. Known for securing international deals with Disney, Netflix, Prime Video, and Warner Bros., Babatope praised OSAMEDE as a new benchmark in African cinema.

“Rarely does one find such a film that honours our cultural heritage while delivering the epic storytelling that international audiences crave,” Babatope said.