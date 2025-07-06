My suspension can’t stand — Monarch replies Abia Traditional Rulers’ Council

…Says Eze Mbah lacks powers to suspend fellow traditional ruler

By Steve Oko – Umuahia

The suspended Chairman of the Ndigbo Progressive Traditional Rulers Forum and traditional ruler of Umudiawa Ancient Kingdom in Umuahia North LGA, HRH Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu, has declared his suspension by the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers “null and void,” insisting that due process was not followed.

Addressing a press conference at his palace on Sunday, Eze Ofoegbu stated that the Council’s Chairman, HRM Eze Linus Nto Mbah, had no constitutional authority to suspend a fellow monarch without first setting up an investigative panel or giving the accused an opportunity to defend himself.

“I committed no offense to warrant this so-called suspension,” Eze Ofoegbu said, adding that the action lacked procedural legitimacy and amounted to a personal vendetta.

Recall that the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, in a letter dated June 6, suspended Eze Ofoegbu for six months over what it described as “insubordination.” The letter accused him of parading a parallel South East Traditional Rulers group, the South East Progressive Traditional Rulers Forum, which allegedly caused division among the region’s monarchs and disrepute to the state’s traditional institution.

However, following social media speculation that the suspension was politically motivated due to Eze Ofoegbu’s open support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu, the Council Chairman, Eze Mbah, clarified that the action had nothing to do with political affiliations.

“The suspension has nothing to do with Tinubu or Kalu. It was purely based on his disregard for the Council’s directive against operating a parallel traditional institution,” Mbah explained.

In a swift response, Eze Ofoegbu challenged the Council to prove any act of insubordination, describing the allegations as unfounded and the entire suspension as a witch-hunt.

“The Chairman of the Council has clearly overstepped his bounds. He cannot unilaterally suspend any monarch without first going through the disciplinary committee,” he said.

Eze Ofoegbu defended the formation of the Ndigbo Progressive Traditional Rulers Forum, arguing that it was born out of necessity to champion the Igbo cause which, according to him, the official South East Traditional Rulers Council has neglected.

He criticized the Council and South East political leaders for their silence and passivity amid rising insecurity across the region.

“Our communities are surrounded, but we will not surrender Igbo land to bandits,” he vowed.

The monarch called on the government to adequately fund traditional rulers, particularly by releasing the constitutionally mandated 5% of local government allocations to enable them support community security and local vigilante groups.

According to Eze Ofoegbu, the Progressive Forum boasts over 300 members across all Igbo-speaking states. He emphasized that no level of intimidation would deter them from defending the interests of the Igbo nation.

“The South East Traditional Rulers Council has failed to act in defense of Igbo interests. We won’t stand by in silence any longer,” he declared.

Eze Ofoegbu also revealed that under his leadership, the Forum led a delegation to the Presidency during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to advocate for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu—an effort he said the South East Council distanced itself from.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the Igbo cause and dismissed the suspension as a failed attempt to silence him.