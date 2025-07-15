My music reflects my experiences, perspectives – Rapper, Ramsy Young

Germany-based Nigerian rapper Ramsy Young has shared his reflections on life as an independent artist in the European music circuit, revealing the behind-the-scenes grit required to stay afloat in an industry where visibility often hinges on backing and budget.

In a heartfelt message to his fans and followers, the fast-rising rapper did not shy away from the realities of working without a support system. From financial strain and pressure to promote, to the emotional toll of staying consistently creative, Ramsy painted a raw picture of life at the margins of mainstream success.

“You’re juggling creative pursuits with business savvy, often without a support system. The financial strain, the pressure to produce, and the constant need to promote can be overwhelming. Yet, despite the challenges, you’re driven by a passion that refuses to be silenced,” he said.

For Ramsy, music is not just sound it’s a vessel of survival, emotion, and storytelling. His artistry, he says, reflects real-life experiences and speaks directly to those grinding through similar paths.

“My music is a reflection of my experiences, my emotions, and my perspective. It’s a beacon of hope, a reminder that art can thrive in the margins. Keep creating, keep pushing, and know that your voice matters, one day it will be heard worldwide,” he shared.

Coming off the buzz of a recent show, the rapper also used the opportunity to thank his supporters and rally them behind his upcoming project.

“I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who came out to support me at my recent show! Your energy and enthusiasm mean the world to me,” Ramsy said. “BOAK is almost here, and I’m counting on you to help make it a reality. Whether it’s sharing the news, pre-ordering, or just spreading the word, every bit counts.”

With his upcoming EP BOAK on the horizon, Ramsy Young stands as a testament to what it means to chase dreams despite the odds—an echo of many young Nigerian creatives charting their own path in foreign terrains.