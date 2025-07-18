‘My heart says Dubois, my head is Usyk’ – Ex-boxing champion, Peter Oboh

The former British, Commonwealth and W.B.A. Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said the Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois fight is a difficult call to make as to who wins.

Peter Oboh said although his heart says Dubois will win, his head is for Usyk. He described the fight as a mega-boxing showdown for all the boxing heavyweight titles.

Recall that Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs), the dynamic southpaw from Ukraine, looks to become the division’s undisputed champion for a second time, as he takes on the current IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs), tomorrow, Saturday, July 19, inside London’s Wembley Stadium.

According to Peter Oboh, “This showdown is going to be a big fight, which will not be easy to predict who will win.

“Most British boxing experts, ex-British boxing world champions, and heroes believe that Daniel Dubois will have revenge-victory over Oleksandr Usyk. But to me, my views of the coming up fight between this two great fighters is slightly different.

“One thing for sure in life is that emotions can some times blind us to the truth, but it cannot change the truth. So I want to be more professional in predicting this contest as a real boxing analyst.

“I think if Dubois cannot stop Usyk under four round, Usyk will stop Dubois in the later rounds.

“Meanwhile, the truth is my heart is for Dubois, but my head is for Usyk. I think I will follow my head this time. Usyk will prevail as the winner in the later rounds. TKO victory for Usyk.

“However, action from both fighters will be guaranteed in this big fight, and it will dramatic as well,” Peter Oboh predicted.