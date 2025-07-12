My EP “Dem Go Dance” belongs between the thighs of a woman, Sean Dampte says

By Ayo Onikoyi

Afro-fusion heavyweight Sean Dampte doesn’t mince words — and with his latest offering, Dem Go Dance, he’s proving once again that music is not just to be heard, but to be felt: Deeply. Sensually, Viscerally.

In a statement that has already begun to stir conversation online, Sean Dampte boldly declared: “This EP belongs between the thighs of a woman.”

For some, it may sound audacious. For others, it’s classic Dampte — layered, poetic, and unapologetically rooted in emotion, desire, and rhythm.

“This project is not just for the club or the cruise,” he elaborates in a recent sit-down. “It’s intimate. It’s alive. It moves like a woman. The softness. The curves. The control. Whether it’s the slow drag of Felony or the hypnotic bounce of Wata Bam Bam, each track carries body — flesh and fire.”

Indeed, Dem Go Dance isn’t your average dance EP. Divided between high-energy anthems and deeper, soul-moving grooves, the 6-track project invites listeners into two worlds: the external celebration, and the internal seduction. It’s no surprise that Dampte places it in a space as personal and powerful as between a woman’s thighs — a metaphor for life, creation, intimacy, and rhythm.

Songs like ‘It’s Possible’ (featuring Magnito) and ‘Legedis to Leventis’ are already fan favorites, but it’s the mood, the tone, and the deliberate pace of the entire EP that’s drawing critical attention.

“Sean is in full Sir Leventis mode,” one fan commented. “This one is not just dance — it’s foreplay.”

With visuals teased and short films on the horizon, Dem Go Dance is shaping up to be more than a musical release — it’s a sensory experience.

So whether you’re dancing in the dark, winding slow in your bedroom mirror, or lost in thought on a long drive, remember Sean’s words:

“This EP belongs between the thighs of a woman.”

It’s not just music. It’s movement. It’s meaning.

It’s Dampte — untamed.