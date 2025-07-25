Muyiwa Majekodunmi revives Jazzville’s Magic

…. Ojez Forum honours him this Sunday

By Benjamin Njoku

This Sunday, the Ojez sports lounge at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, will host a special evening of nostalgia, live music, and tributes to honour Muyiwa Majekodunmi, the founder of the iconic Jazzville live music venue.

The event, starting at 5 pm, will feature live performances by veteran showman Danny Dolor and the Ojez Resident Band, among other exciting attractions.

Muyiwa Majekodunmi’s impact on Nigeria’s jazz and arts scene is undeniable.

Through Jazzville, he provided a platform for legends and rising stars to showcase their talents, fostering a vibrant space for creative expression and musical excellence. As a pioneer in Nigeria’s jazz scene, Majekodunmi has played a pivotal role in nurturing jazz music and elevating live performances in the country ¹.

The Ojez Forum’s recognition of Majekodunmi’s contributions is a testament to his lasting impact on Nigeria’s arts, culture, and public life. The celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience, with a large turnout expected ².

With the anticipated honors, he now joins a growing list of distinguished personalities previously honoured by The Forum, an initiative by Ojez that recognizes individuals who have made lasting contributions to Nigeria’s arts, culture, and public life..

