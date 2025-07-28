Muslim leaders worship in Kaduna Church, call for unity, religious tolerance

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna—In a bold demonstration of interfaith solidarity, prominent Muslim religious and traditional leaders joined Christian worshippers at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Lemu Road, Kaduna South Local Government Area, for a special service aimed at promoting religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The service, themed around unity and mutual respect, featured powerful messages of peace and understanding as leaders from both faiths emphasized the importance of bridging divisions and rejecting extremism.

Senior Pastor of ECWA Gospel Church, Rev. Joshua Nda Anyam, set the tone of the gathering, reminding the congregation that while differences between communities are inevitable, they must not be allowed to breed division or hostility.

“Whether we like it or not, there will continue to be differences between us. However, we must endeavor to maintain open doors of interaction to douse relational tensions and build bridges of trust, understanding, and respect,” he said.

Quoting Matthew 7:12, Rev. Anyam urged all to adopt Christ’s golden rule:“In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.”

He stressed that the principle transcends religious boundaries and should be the foundation for human interaction across faiths.

He condemned attempts to exploit religious differences for selfish gain, warning that such actions risk eroding the fragile peace enjoyed by communities. He also strongly denounced the desecration of religious scriptures—including the Holy Bible and the Glorious Qur’an—urging leaders to jointly speak out against such provocations.

“Desecrating sacred texts is unacceptable. It must be universally condemned. Religious leaders must remind governments of their responsibility to protect lives, property, and uphold justice,” he added.

In his goodwill message, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani—represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Resident Communities, Mr. Ayokunle Adebayo—praised the event as a symbol of hope and unity.

“Today’s Friends Day celebration is more than a religious event. It is a statement of what Kaduna and Nigeria can become when we rise above our differences and come together as one people under God,” he said.

He commended the ECWA Church leadership for their open-hearted embrace of Muslim neighbours and acknowledged the Panteka community and Muslim residents who have lived peacefully alongside the church for decades.

“You all represent the true Kaduna spirit—resilient, diverse, and peaceful,” he said, stressing that his administration views people beyond religion or ethnicity and is focused on inclusive, people-driven governance.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Henry Magaji Danjuma, lauded the church’s initiative, describing it as a significant step toward social healing and urging its sustainability.

Rev. (Dr.) Yunusa Nmadu, who initiated the Friends Day during his tenure as senior pastor of the church over a decade ago, reiterated the need for society to seek God, saying:

“Only God gives genuine rest.”