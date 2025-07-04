MTN, 9mobile seal nationwide roaming deal

Lagos: 9mobile and MTN have confirmed a national roaming partnership, with a full nationwide rollout expected by the end of July.

The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Obafemi Banigbe, and MTN Nigeria’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, made this known at a joint news conference, yesterday, in Lagos.

Banigbe stated that all roaming tests would conclude over the weekend, and rollout would begin across Nigeria depending on the results.

“By the end of this weekend (July 5–6), technical preparations for activation will be complete, allowing for immediate rollout,” Banigbe said.

He said the partnership was a first in Nigeria and across West, Central, and East Africa, and would redefine connectivity for millions.

Banigbe emphasised the strategic importance of the collaboration and said it had been long anticipated by stakeholders.

“Today, we are proud to confirm a three-year national infrastructure-sharing agreement with MTN,” he announced.

The partnership enables 9mobile to extend coverage using MTN’s radio infrastructure in areas where it lacks presence.

“It is not a merger or coalition, but a commercial partnership focused on operational efficiency,” Banigbe clarified.

He added that the agreement reflects 9mobile’s strategy—to build only where necessary and share where possible.

Banigbe noted the move would enhance customer experience and reduce capital expenditure, attracting more telecom investors.

“This collaboration allows expansion without duplicating infrastructure, which is highly capital-intensive in telecom.

“With Nigeria’s population expected to hit 400 million in 20–25 years, and 70 percent under 30, the market remains ripe for growth.

“There’s no freeloading. This isn’t a subsidy or favour. It’s a commercial deal ensuring both networks deliver quality service,” Banigbe said.

On her part, Saint-Nwafor said the agreement exemplifies “co-opetition,”a blend of cooperation and competition in telecom.

“This is pioneering. We are proud to move from pure rivalry to cooperation in efficiency, while still competing in service and innovation,” she stated.

She praised 9mobile for its collaborative approach and expressed pride in expanding boundaries within Nigeria’s telecom space.

Saint-Nwafor applauded the NCC and its Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, for enabling such industry progress.