Mrs Soludo celebrates, as another Anambra school wins global competition

Nonye Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Barely one month after St John Vianney College, Ukwulu, Anambra State, won an international debate among Nigerian and United Kingdom schools, another school in the state, Myrtle Vine Academy, Onitsha has won the global school connect in London, UK.

Wife of the Anambra State governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, who commended the school, said it is part of the ongoing educational revolution in the state.

Mrs Soludo said: “I wish to celebrate the brilliant students of Myrtle Vine Academy, Onitsha, Anambra State, who just conquered the world in the recent Global School Connect tournament in London, United Kingdom.

“By demonstrating extraordinary intelligence, our students defeated their counterparts from other countries to clinch the Director’s Award for Social Enterprise and then emerged runner-up to bring home the Creative Impact Award.

“What these amazing kids have shown is nothing far from Anambra’s universal identity. Our state is, unarguably, a cradle of greatness and excellence.

“Let me also congratulate the management of the school for investing in learning and competitive academic exposure for their students.”

She promised that the state administration will continue to prioritize quality, competitive, accessible and inclusive educational opportunities for every child living in Anambra State to tap into and excel.