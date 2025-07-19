Mr Macaroni stars in new Bluhouse film ‘Freedom Way’

By Benjamin Njoku

Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo, the actor widely recognised for his social justice activism, plays a police officer in the drama film ‘Freedom Way’, which was released in cinemas nationwide yesterday.

The award-winning film, written and produced by Blessing Uzzi under her company, Bluhouse Studios, marks the directorial feature debut of Olalekan Afolabi.

‘Freedom Way’ explores how unstable policies affect young people trying to build something of their own, weaving in powerful social themes like police injustice and broken systems.

According to the actor and skit maker, ‘Freedom Way’ is a story that’s instrumental to Nigerian society.

“What was most endearing was the way we all connect, and the way every action and inaction affects the next person. I want people to feel and understand that there would be consequences for their actions,” said Mr Macaroni

The cast also features Femi Jacobs, Bimbo Akintola, Ogranya Jable Osai, Meg Otanwa, Mike Afolarin, Jesse Suntele, Taye Arimoro, Akin Lewis, Teniola Aladese and Tiwalola Adebola-Walter.

The film made headlines at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), where it won Best Film and Best Writing for Uzzi. It also received nominations for Best Sound Design, Best Music and Best Supporting Actor for Jacobs. Bluhouse Studios, the production company behind the film, is one of Africa’s fast-rising creative studios, with a growing reputation for producing bold, high-impact visual work.