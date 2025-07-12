Mr Buoyant bridges cultures in UK Afrobeats scene

By Benjamin Njoku

Afrobeats artist and radio host Mr Buoyant, whose real name is Henry Chukwugozie Ngoka, is making waves in the UK music scene. With a background in engineering and digital marketing, he combines technical knowledge with creative insight to shape the Afrobeats genre abroad.

After transitioning from engineering to music, Mr Buoyant’s sound matured into a blend of Afrobeats, amapiano, and hip-hop. His breakout moment came in 2023 with singles “Gen Z” and “James Bond,” which received international attention. His 2024 single “Signs” was featured on BBC Introducing, and his EP BIG 007 showcased his motivational and genre-blending approach.

In a chat with our reporter, Mr Buoyant said his sound has matured into a blend of Afrobeats, amapiano, and hip-hop, creating a style that resonates across audiences.

“My breakout moment came in 2023 with the release of “Gen Z” featuring Timmie, and “James Bond” featuring Ms Jorji, which received international attention and led to my nickname, ‘007 of the Industry.’

My 2024 single ‘Signs’ was also spotlighted on BBC Introducing, while the video, released in April 2025, merged cinematic visuals with my Afro-fusion sound,” he said.

He followed up with the EP BIG 007, a four-track project featuring songs like “King of Feh Feh” and “I Got the Money,” showcasing a motivational and genre-blending approach.

Alongside his music career, Mr Buoyant launched “Afrobeats – A Music Show with Mr Buoyant” on Voice FM Southampton, offering cultural context, music education, and a platform for African artists. “The weekly programme airs on Tuesdays and Saturdays, offering cultural context, music education, and a platform for both established and emerging artists from across Africa,” he added.

According to him, the show has become a staple for the UK-based African diaspora, combining entertainment with cultural storytelling. He noted that his music, radio show and brand have helped forge deeper ties between African and international audiences.

“So despite facing challenges in transitioning from engineering to entertainment, and adjusting to life in a new country, I can say that I have steadily built a platform that merges creativity with business acumen,” Henry said. He said through his growing catalogue, media outreach, and grassroots connections, his work continues to spotlight Afrobeats as a global movement shaped by the diaspora. Through live performances and his radio show, Mr Buoyant has forged deeper ties between African and international audiences. He plans to expand into YouTube content, podcasting, and branded live events, with a long-term vision to create a legacy rooted in authenticity and African cultural influence on the global stage.