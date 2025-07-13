Mother, newborn survive as auto crash claims 3 lives in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Three persons have lost their lives following an auto crash along the Umuahia – Uzuakoli federal highway in Abia State.

The crash which occurred at the Y-shaped junction connecting Uzuakoli and Nkwoegwu, involved a tricycle loaded with four passengers which included a mother and his baby who miraculously survived the crash.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that that the tricycle which was headed to Umuahia from the Ubani market, collided with a speeding truck which killed the three passengers, leaving the baby and his mother with injuries.

The eyewitnesses blamed the crash on the tricycle rider who was allegedly speeding without considering that the road was wet following a rain.

“The tricycle driver was on top speed.He didn’t consider that the road was wet because of the rains. He collided with the truck , leaving 3 passengers dead, while the baby and his mother survived with injuries.

“We’re calling on all Keke riders to exercise extreme caution, especially during this rainy season,”the eyewitnesses said.

As at the time of filing this report, the mother and her baby are said to be in a critical condition at an undisclosed hospital in Umuahia.