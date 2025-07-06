Most of my motivational songs inspired by life experiences, struggles – Wizboy

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular singer and music producer, Wizboy has averred that most of his motivational songs were inspired by life experiences and struggles.

In an interview with Potpourri, he said:” ⁠I can’t really pinpoint a particular sad incident that inspired a hit song, but most of my motivational songs were born out of life experiences and struggles. Infinity is a good example. When I graduated from the university there was a lot of pressure to go get a job because I was barely getting by, there was serious financial stress. But I kept assuring my parents that the music thing was going to work. At some points it felt like blind optimism and it was depressing sometimes, but I kept going. That drive and determination inspired me to record the song “Infinity”.

Reflecting on his journey, he highlighted a defining chapter in his music career: “There’s been several milestone moments in my career. One that surely stands out is the AFCON 2015 in Equatorial Guinea. I was honored to be one of the creators of the theme song and I got to perform alongside other African artists during the opening and closing ceremonies of the tournament. It was a great experience.”