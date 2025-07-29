Moses Ida-Michaels’ ‘Touch The Sky’ podcast set for premiere August 1

By Josephine Agbonkhese

“Touch The Sky”, a podcast featuring raw, honest conversations with leaders, creatives, and purpose-driven individuals who have faced life’s toughest battles and still shine, is set to premiere August 1, 2025.

With a strong focus on healing, legacy, wealth, leadership and identity, the podcast, according to its Curator and Host, Moses Ida-Michaels, aims to peel back the layers of personal and collective growth with every episode, sparking meaningful conversations that transcend faith, culture, business, and personal growth.

“Touch The Sky isn’t just a podcast,” said Ida-Michaels.

“It’s a movement for those tired of shallow talks. For those who crave truth. For those who want to live, lead, and love with depth. Speakers for Season One which premieres on August 1st, 2025, at 7:00 PM WAT, with an official launch event scheduled for 12noon, Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, in Ikoyi, Lagos, will include Mcfoy Tochukwu, HRM Olori Atuwatse III, Esther Longe, Apostle Isi Igenegba, and Adesuwa Okunbo-Rhodes.

“Others include Initama Leye, Sam Wonder, Isoken Aruede, Ezinne Nwazulu, Chuks Sunesis, El.Shakar Ideh, Louis Ogbeifun, Abimbola Ojenike, Moses Akoh, Sola Oguche Aguda, Uche Anajemba, and Nonso Bassey,” he added.

The launch, he explained, will bring together listeners, creatives, and cultural influencers to celebrate the power of honest storytelling and intentional living, streaming live via YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts, as well as other social media platforms.