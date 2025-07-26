Moses Bliss serenades Paris fans as he kicks off ‘Expression’ world tour

By Benjamin Njoku

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss recently kicked off his “Expression World Tour” with a powerful performance in Paris, France, at Cité Royale. The tour, inspired by his recent album “The Expression”, features collaborations with notable artists like Sunmisola Agbebi, Nathaniel Bassey, and Chandler Moore.

After the successful Paris concert, Moses Bliss will be taking his tour to Australia and New Zealand, with stops in Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand on July 27. And more cities across Europe and Africa will be announced in the coming weeks. However, the Paris experience is not just a highlight, but an opening chapter. Moses Bliss is now set to take the same sound and spirit to other parts of the world. The “Expression Tour” aims to bring God’s presence through music, connecting with people and fostering a sense of community and worship.

Moses Bliss explained that the tour is a response to countless requests and prayers from fans worldwide, and he’s excited to share God’s love through his music. Speaking on the tour, Moses Bliss said, “For a long time now, I’ve been receiving messages, DMs, comments, and emails from people all over the world asking, ‘when are you coming to our city?’ I believe this is that moment. God has opened the door, and this tour is an answer to many of those requests and prayers. I’m excited to bring God’s presence through music to these places and connect with its amazing people.”

The Expression Tour is not just a series of concerts; it’s a call to worship, a celebration of grace, and a reminder that music, when anchored in God, can be a vessel for healing, revival, and joy.