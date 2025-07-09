Monarchs, community leaders condemn abuse of masquerades in Igboland

•The masquerades displaying during the Agwu Festival at Nri

…Call for strict measures to stop it

…Communities should ban use of dangerous weapons by masquerades —Abia monarch

…My community has sanctions for masquerades that abuse people —Imo monarch

…Oriokpa masquerades in Nsukka currently being prosecuted by police for assault

…Christianity demonized cultural institutions and introduced Xmas masquerades —Prof. Opata

…The abuse is indication of the collapse of the cultural fabric of Igbo society —Azumara

By Anayo Okoli, Steve Oko, Jeff Agbodo, Alumona Ukwueze, Ugochukwu Alaribe & Emmanuel Iheaka

ENUGU—MASQUERADES are vital aspect of Igbo culture and tradition. They play important roles in Igbo communities and are respected and even feared. One important function of masquerades is dispensation of justice and disciplining people who go against communities’ decisions and norms.

In some communities, masquerades don’t come out any time. They are allowed to display on special occasions and ceremonies such as important festivals, burial of prominent indigenes and at other emergencies considered by the communities.

Igbo culture and tradition have very high regard for masquerades which is why Ndígbo have a day every year for Mmonwu Festival, a cultural festival where interested communities come to the chosen arena to showcase the different types of masquerades they have and there are prizes for the best performers. Displays by masquerades are meant to be peaceful, a celebration with joy and happiness. But all these good attributes of masquerades seem to be in the past as presently, the youths have turned them to something else. They now use them as opportunities to get at their real and perceived enemies. They hide under masquerades to attack, maim, extort and destroy property of enemies. They even attack strangers which is against the norm in most communities. Masquerades have been grossly abused by the youths.

Notorious for this abuse is Oriokpa masquerades in Nsukka, Enugu State, which have become a thorn in the flesh of residents and visitors alike. Presently, some Oriokpa masquerades are being prosecuted by the Police for attacking people. These actions amount to abuse and bastardization of Igbo culture and tradition and need to be checked.

Law enforcement agents should be involved to stop it -Abia monarch

The traditional ruler of Oriendu autonomous community in Umuahia North Local Government Area, Eze Philip Ajomuiwe condemned the abuses. He suggests that law enforcement agents should be involved to checkmate such abuses. He said any incident of abuse by any masquerade or group should be duly reported to law enforcement authorities to arrest the people involved.

He added that traditional rulers as the chief security officers of their respective communities should take charge of such celebrations where masquerades are paraded and ensure that nobody infringes on the rights of other citizens under the cover of culture.

The monarch recalled how peaceful masquerades were, growing up, and decried the current abuse and violence associated with them.

He said: “When we were younger, we also had masquerades but what the youths are doing now is something else. There is lack of discipline and so much violence these days.

“When I was Chairman, Umuahia North Council of Traditional Rulers, we would always advise all the traditional rulers to ensure they stopped their people from carrying machetes and dangerous weapons.

“In my community, the village heads will go round and announce to the people that we do not want violence. Before a week to the programme, there will be serious publicity against any form of violence, abuse or extortion. During the festival, I move round myself to ensure nobody is breaking the law anywhere. Anyone I see misbehaving, I order for his arrest, and hand him over to law enforcement agents.

“Before now, those injured used to come to my palace to lay complaints but since I introduced this measure, the celebration goes on smoothly.”

The monarch said that the use of dangerous weapons had been banned in the community as a measure to avert violence.

“We banned the use of dangerous weapons during masquerade festivities and anybody caught with such bears the consequences of his actions. Implementation of the ban is not easy but if anybody is caught with such weapons, he is made to bear the consequences.

“So, we encourage all the traditional rulers to take charge of the happenings in their communities because they are the chief security officers of their respective communities. Because they should be held responsible if anything goes wrong, they have to ensure that nobody is allowed to break the law or infringe on the rights of other citizens.”

Any masquerade that flogs in my community faces sanctions – Imo monarch

Also, the traditional ruler of Owere-Akokwa autonomous community in Ideato North Council of Imo State, Eze Nnanna Emechebe declared that any masquerade that flogs anyone in the community faces sanctions. Eze Emechebe said it is forbidden for a masquerade to flog, harass or intimidate people in the community.

He noted that the community strictly monitored masquerades in this year’s Owere-Akokwa Festival to ensure compliance.

“Why should a masquerade flog, harass or intimidate someone? The act is uncalled for. That is not the essence of masquerade festivals.

“We have a panel to sanction any masquerade who would flog a passerby, strangers, visitors or perceived enemies. I think the penalty now is N10,000 depending on the level of the offence.

“This year’s Owere-Akokwa Festival was guided with sanctions. A disciplinary committee was in place to monitor the situation. So nobody had any panic.

“It is against the spirit of the festival and the culture of the Igbo for a masquerade to go about harassing people. Communities should put up strong measures to stop and prevent such practice,” the monarch submitted.

Christianity demonized cultural institutions and introduced Christmas masquerades – Prof. Opata

A professor of African Fiction, Damian Opata attributed the extortionist and begging instincts of today’s masquerades to the demonization of cultural institutions and the introduction of Christmas masquerades which beg during festivities.

Opata stated that the begging instinct has metamorphosed into extortions and other forms of criminalities by today’s youths who are not abreast of Igbo cultural values.

He noted that masquerades played the role of the police in the early Igbo societies before the bastardization of the cultural values through Christianity, adding that the abuse started with young ones returning to traditional institutions they know nothing about.

“In Lejja, Nsukka Council of Enugu State, there are regulations that guide the Oriokpa outing. It does not beat strangers. It does not beat a grown up carrying a child. It does not beat any person who encounters it and runs into a farm to take refuge. It does not pursue a person into a house. If it is pursuing someone, and the person runs into a compound, it stops chasing the person. It does not pursue a married woman, not to talk of beating her.

“To ensure good ethics, the Oriokpa performs any of the following: If there is a man in a community who is always found in a widow’s house, the Oriokpa can compose a satirical song and chant it throughout the community at night. The same practice is demonstrated against an unmarried girl who is notoriously sexually loose.

“The Oriokpa can beat children playing in the evening if such children neglect their evening chores, e.g., not going to cut grass for cows or goats or sheep at the appropriate time in the evening. If there is a woman who habitually comes late from market, a group of Oriokpa could hide and frighten her on the way, but they would not beat her.

“Things changed with the coming of Christianity which demonized many cultural institutions, including the masking institutions. This cut off many young ones from learning the rules and regulations of masking institutions.

“For example, the Oriokpa never went out begging for money. It learnt it from mmonwu Xmas, that is, from “masquerades” that appeared during Christmas festivities.

“It is this begging culture that has led to the abuse of the Oriokpa masking system. Some even carry weapons while begging for money, and sometimes forcing people to give them money. This abuse emanated from young people returning to a cultural system they do not understand. Many communities have started introducing rules and regulations to checkmate all manner of abuse of the Oriokpa,” Opata explained.

Any masquerade that breaks the laws should be prosecuted – Community leader

Traditional prime minister of Ngwa Ukwu Kingdom in Isiala Ngwa North Council of Abia State, Chief Victor Azumara, insists that any masquerade who breaks the law should be arrested and prosecuted in line with the laws guiding the society. He also tasked communities to set up rules and regulations to guide masquerades. He said nobody should be allowed to use masquerades to assault people and breach the peace of the society.

According to him, in precolonial Igbo society, masquerades were used, not only for entertainment, but for the enforcement of law and order and regretted that some of the functions served by masquerades have been eroded by religious fanaticism, urbanisation and other western influences.

He said: “Despite these factors which acted in concert to dwindle the role of masquerades in Igbo land, especially in their perception of having a link with the spirits, the entertainment value of masquerades remains intact.

“However, a serious abuse of masquerades is taking place in some parts of Igbo land. This abuse of masquerades also aligns with the abuse of many cultural and traditional practices in Igbo land, such as wearing the red cap and wrist bangles.

“The abuse of masquerades is also an indication of the collapse of the cultural fabrics of Igbo societies. Many of the youths who abuse masquerades have often been involved in drugs and addictive substances, such as tramadol, marijuana, mkpurumiri and others. Under such influences, the youths often lose their sense of reasoning and become rebellious. In that mood, they are unable to control themselves and easily misbehave by assaulting innocent people.

“This has often led to general disenchantment with the activities of some masquerades and in some cases, reports have been lodged with security agencies.

“To prevent these abuses, community leaders, age grades and even local governments, should regulate the activities of masquerades in their areas by establishing rules and regulations, under which masquerades should operate. Any masquerade who runs foul of such rules should be arrested and prosecuted.”

For the records, such abuses have not been recorded on a significant level in Ngwa land.”

In Ebonyi State, they said that masquerades are mainly displayed during festivities and revered in most of the communities. They also parade during the death and burials of elderly and titled men in the communities.

A community leader in Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Council, Chief Chijioke Ogbudu said that in his community, masquerades used to disturb people at the market and major roads before they were banned recently. Before then, he said masquerades were terrorizing the natives and non natives, became a torn in the flesh of the community before government clampdown on them.

Some masquerades ( Orinwere and Igolo Okporchiri Ukwuagba Ngbo) operate in February. During the period they beat and terrorize the natives, inflicting injuring on many people. On the basis their disturbances Ohaukwu Council legislative council enacted a law banning them from operating in major roads and market places.

“They attacked and injured people; the recent attacks were that of a Methodist priest and the mother of the Deputy Speaker, Ebonyi state House of Assembly”, he explained.