Monaco interested in Onana as Man United set asking price

Manchester United have reportedly placed goalkeeper Andre Onana on the transfer market with a £30 million price tag, as per the Daily Mail.

The club is open to letting go of their No.1 just a year after signing him from Inter Milan for £47.2 million.

French side AS Monaco made initial inquiries last month but are said to be unwilling to meet United’s valuation.

The Ligue 1 club remains interested and will continue monitoring the situation, though a move this summer appears unlikely.

Saudi Pro League newcomers NEOM SC also explored a potential deal but abandoned their pursuit after Onana showed no interest in moving to the Middle East.

They have since signed Polish keeper Marcin Bulka from Nice.

Despite being linked with a move, Onana is expected to remain at Old Trafford for now.

The Cameroonian returned to training at Carrington on Monday, and sources suggest manager Ruben Amorim and goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital are satisfied with his performance and expect him to stay on as first-choice keeper.

Onana had a turbulent first season in England, drawing criticism for high-profile errors in both the Premier League and Europa League.

However, Amorim is said to be prioritizing strengthening the attack this summer, rather than a full squad overhaul.

United remain open to selling Onana if a club meets the £30m asking price. Potential replacements include Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi, both reportedly admired by INEOS.

