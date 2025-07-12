Patchy start to Lagos LG Polls: Delays in Yaba, early voting in Ajeromi-Ifelodun

By By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Dickson Omobola

LAGOS — The Lagos State Local Government Elections witnessed a mixed start across several polling units on Saturday, with reports of early commencement in some areas and significant delays in others.

In Ward B, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, election materials reportedly arrived as early as 8:00 a.m., and voting commenced peacefully, with voters already casting their ballots in an orderly fashion.

At Polling Unit 043, also in Ward B, election materials arrived by 8:30 a.m., but voting had yet to begin as of 9:12 a.m., as officials continued preparations.

In contrast, multiple polling units in Ward C, Yaba Local Council Development Area experienced delays due to the absence of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) officials and voting materials.

At Polling Unit 046, as of 8:58 a.m., no LASIEC officials were present, and no ballot boxes had been delivered. A similar situation was reported at Polling Unit 027, where party agents waited helplessly with no sign of officials or materials.

Meanwhile, at Polling Unit 023, LASIEC officials had just arrived and were in the process of setting up the polling station as of the time of filing this report. Security personnel were on ground to maintain order.

The inconsistent commencement of voting across polling units highlights ongoing logistical challenges faced by LASIEC, even as voters across Lagos State turn out to elect chairmen and councillors into the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

See photos below: