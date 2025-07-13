Missioner urges parents to avoid choosing careers for their children

Missioner of the United Kingdom and Ireland Zone of the Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society, NASFAT, Sheikh Muyideen Ibuowo, yesterday, urged parents to refrain from choosing careers for their children, saying many children are on the wrong path because parents are adamant in selecting their career paths for them.

Ibuowo said the ages of 15 to 39 are critical years, during which parents must be sensitive, patient and actively involved in their children’s upbringing.

He encouraged parents to provide proper monitoring, listen to their children, show love and remain close to them to ensure proper development.

The Islamic scholar said this at the 1st anniversary celebration of the NASFAT Swansea Group themed: ‘Harnessing Self-Esteem as a Pivot for Youth Empowerment and Sustainable Success,’ held at the Swansea Central Mosque on St. Helen’s Road, Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom.

Ibuowo also noted that many parents have become disconnected from their children’s moral understanding due to neglecting native languages in favor of foreign languages, saying a child’s mother tongue is their first identity and the language through which they initially develop self-esteem, confidence, independence, cultural values, knowledge of Islam and moral discipline.

He urged parents to stop imposing foreign languages on their children and to avoid competing with neighbours and friends when deciding their children’s career paths, warning that such behaviour can damage children’s self-esteem and cause them to lose sight of their potential to become future leaders. Ibuowo also addressed the current Yoruba nationalist movement, stating that it has lost its direction.

According to him, the fight for the Yoruba nation should begin in universities, where subjects such as Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Geography, and Computer Science should be taught in the Yoruba language.

He believes this approach would better prepare children for the future and help build their self-esteem to face life’s challenges.

Ibuowo stated that the success of any society depends on the success of its youth, noting that the failure of a society reflects the failure of its youth and highlighted the vital role of parents’ prayers in guiding their children toward success.