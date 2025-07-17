Misconduct, indiscipline: 151 senior police officers face Force Disciplinary C’ttee

By Kingsley Omonobi

As part of effort towards reinforcing internal accountability and professional standards, 151 senior police officers are currently facing the Force Disciplinary Committee, FDC, over various pending disciplinary matters.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Muyiwa Adejobi while confirming the appearances, said: “The exercise commenced on July 14 and will last till July 25, 2025, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The Force Disciplinary Committee is an essential internal structure responsible for reviewing and adjudicating cases of alleged breaches of professional conduct, misconduct, and ethical violations involving senior officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above.

“The affected officers, drawn from various commands and formations across the country, are expected to undergo a thorough and transparent review process in line with extant police regulations and disciplinary procedures for final recommendation to the Police Service Commission, PSC.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to discipline and ethical conduct within the Force. He emphasized that the Police Force will not condone any form of indiscipline or misconduct.

“The Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to promoting integrity, professionalism, and public trust. The disciplinary process reflects the Force’s keenness to maintaining an accountable and service-driven institution, where standards are upheld and the rule of law is respected from within.”