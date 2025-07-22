Ministry establishes ‘EDU REVAMP’ to transform teaching, education delivery

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Education has launched a new initiative aimed at transforming teaching and education delivery across Nigerian schools.

The initiative, tagged “EDU REVAMP” Communities of Practice (CoPs), was unveiled on Monday at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, alongside a capacity-building workshop for 80 selected teachers and ministry staff.

Declaring the event open, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, described the initiative as a milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward revamping education.

“Today’s event is more than just a ceremony—it is a milestone in our collective journey to transform education delivery and professional collaboration in our schools,” Prof. Ahmad said.

She explained that the CoPs fall under the Ministry’s Quality Education and Learning Outcomes Initiative, with the goal of creating hubs of shared knowledge and platforms for sustainable teacher professional development.

Highlighting the synergy between CoPs and the forthcoming EDU REVAMP digital platform, Prof. Ahmad said the platform will provide teachers with 21st-century teaching tools, incentivize learning, and reward module completion.

“The launch of the Communities of Practice is a deliberate and strategic step in preparing for the rollout of our EDU REVAMP digital platform,” she said. “It will not only enhance your teaching skills, but also incentivize and reward your progress.”

She added that every completed module will not only improve classroom delivery but could bring personal benefits to the teachers as well.

Drawing from her experience as a Professor of Science Education, Prof. Ahmad emphasized the importance of strong professional communities in addressing the challenges teachers face.

“I deeply value the transformative power of strong professional communities. These Communities of Practice will help us maximize limited resources, especially the invaluable expertise of our colleagues,” she said.

According to the Minister, trained CoP administrators will serve as anchors to support other teachers in navigating the digital platform and nurturing collaborative professional networks in schools nationwide.

The launch marks a key step in the Ministry’s broader strategy to reform education through collaboration, innovation, and modern teaching practices.