Minister reviews report on AIFUE Vice Chancellor, vows just action

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, CON, has commended the Fact-Finding Committee for its objective and timely report, assuring that the Ministry will act in the best interest of the university community and the Nigerian education system at large.

Dr. Alausa made this known upon receiving the report of the Committee constituted to investigate the process that led to the appointment of Professor Stella Ngozi Lemchi as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education (AIFUE), Owerri, Imo State.

The five-member Committee, inaugurated on June 26, 2025, was tasked with reviewing the selection process, assessing the legitimacy of the petitions received, and advising the Ministry on the appropriate course of action.

According to the Committee’s findings, due process was strictly followed in the appointment of Professor Lemchi, who scored the highest among all candidates. Her Professorship was confirmed to be valid, and the petitions against her were found to be misleading, biased, and without merit—a position strongly supported by the four staff unions within the university.

The Committee also noted that the Ministry’s earlier decision to appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor was made in response to the overwhelming volume of petitions, which, upon review, lacked factual substance.

As a result, the Committee unanimously recommended that Professor Stella Ngozi Lemchi be reinstated to her position as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of AIFUE, in line with the principles of justice and fairness.

The Honourable Minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to transparency, rule of law, and protection of due process in leadership appointments across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.