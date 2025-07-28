Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, AfDB President storm SAGLEV’s EV assembly plant

By Theodore Opara

SAGLEV Electromobility Company Ltd will tomorrow host two distinguished Nigerian at its Electric Vehicle, EV, assembly and manufacturing facility located at Imota, Lagos.

The two respected Nigerians, Dr Jumoke Oduwole Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment and Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African Development Bank, AfDB, will embark on the familiarization tour of SAGLEV’s state-of-the-art EV assembly plant.

According to a statement from SAGLEV, “This visit underscores the Federal Government’s growing commitment to green industrialization, local manufacturing, and innovation in Nigeria’s automotive sector.

The AfDB President will also tour the facility as part of his ongoing efforts to support regional sustainable industrial development andclimate-resilient transportation infrastructure.

SAGLEV, Nigeria’s pioneer indigenous EV assembler and manufacturer, currently produces 16 electric vehicle models spanning ride-hailing cars, status sedans, mid-sized delivery EVs, BRT buses, and utility trucks.

“The company is at the forefront of Africa’s e-mobility transformation. It is actively contributing to job creation, local content development, technology transfer, and import substitution within the green mobility ecosystem.

“These visits by national and continental leaders validate our commitment to Nigeria’s industrial future and Africa’s clean transportation revolution,” said Dr. Sam Faleye, CEO of SAGLEV.

“We welcome the Honorable Minister, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole and Dr. Akinwumi Adesina as they witness firsthand the progress being made.”