Minister Matawalle unveils Dicon-Vanquish armoured personel carrier

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has unveiled the DICON-VANQUISH Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) in Abuja.

Speaking at the event held at the Ministry of Defence Ship House, Dr Matawalle described the APC as a significant boost to Nigeria’s military capabilities in tackling terrorism, banditry, and other security challenges.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, the Minister said the vehicle was jointly developed by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and Vanquish Industries Ltd (VIL).

Lightweight and mobile, the DICON-VANQUISH APC is designed to protect troops on the modern battlefield, offering mine resistance and advanced ballistic protection against small arms fire, shrapnel, and improvised explosive devices.

Equipped with a fuel-efficient engine, the APC can cover long distances without refuelling, enhancing operational flexibility. Officials say the vehicle is adaptable to diverse terrain and combat conditions.

The Minister praised Major General B.I. Alaya and Engineer Zachariah Duwa Ndiriza of Vanquish Industries for their collaborative effort in producing the APC locally.

Highlighting its strategic importance, Dr Matawalle said locally manufactured defence equipment is vital for Nigeria’s security self-reliance.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher G. Musa, has already placed orders for the APCs, with more purchases expected to strengthen the military’s operational readiness.

DICON’s Director General, Major General Alaya, noted that the partnership reflects a broader commitment to technology transfer and local production, reducing Nigeria’s reliance on foreign arms suppliers.

He added that DICON now produces not only armoured vehicles but also small arms, ammunition, and artillery systems, marking a shift towards defence industrial self-sufficiency.