Minister inspects damaged Keffi flyover, orders urgent repairs

…Umahi directs 30-day emergency restoration, commiserates with victims’ families

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has directed immediate redesign and molding of a replacement beam for the damaged Keffi flyover in Nasarawa State, following a fatal accident that claimed two lives and left several others injured.

A beam from the flyover collapsed last Thursday after being struck by an overburdened truck carrying an excavator. The impact completely dislodged one beam and damaged two others.

Engr. Umahi gave the directive during an on-the-spot inspection of the site on Sunday, accompanied by a team of engineers and top ministry officials. Those present included the Deputy Director, Design and Bridges, Engr. Musa Seidu, and the Federal Controller of Works, FCT, Engr. Yakubu Usman.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Malam Mohammed Ahmed, the minister had earlier dispatched the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Olufunso Adebiyi, alongside a technical team, to conduct a preliminary inspection immediately after the incident.

Their findings confirmed visible cracks caused by the collision. In response, Umahi ordered the immediate closure of the affected carriageway to prevent further structural compromise and ensure public safety.

“While one beam fell completely and damaged the walkway and parapet, engineers observed that the other two beams, though affected, retained structural integrity,” Ahmed stated. “The underpass has been cleared, but the overpass remains closed as a precautionary measure.”

Umahi has appealed to the construction firm, Messrs CGC (Nigeria) Limited—currently handling road projects in the FCT—to urgently commence the redesign and molding of a new beam and salvage the two partially damaged ones.

The repair process is expected to last approximately 30 days, after which a structural strength test will be conducted before the beam is reinstalled. The minister assured that the integrity of the entire flyover will be fully restored prior to reopening it for traffic.

The emergency repair will be funded through an intervention arrangement pending the release of official funds.

Umahi also conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s concern over the incident, noting that the president has directed immediate remedial action due to the strategic importance of the corridor.

The minister commiserated with the bereaved families and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

The Federal Ministry of Works reassured Nigerians of its commitment to a swift and safe restoration process in collaboration with the contractor and other stakeholders.