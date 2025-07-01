Military takes delivery of 84 CNG-powered vehicles to enhance operations

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) took delivery of 84 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)- powered vehicles on Tuesday, comprising 20 buses, 50 units of Jet Lander pickup vehicles, and 14 units of Jet Mover Executive buses.

The conversion of the vehicles was carried out in collaboration with the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) and was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

In his remarks, Matawalle stated that the initiative was a clear and strategic step in the nation’s journey toward energy sustainability, economic efficiency, and environmental resilience.

He said the inauguration of the vehicles was a direct fulfilment of President Bola Tinubu’s strategic vision to reposition Nigeria as a global leader in clean energy adoption and to serve the public sector on the front line of climate-conscious governance.

According to him, there is an urgent call to adopt cleaner and more efficient alternatives, given that Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural gas reserves.

“It is, therefore, both logical and visionary, that we harness these God-given resources to power our means of transportation.

“By transitioning a version of Armed Forces vehicles to CNGP, while reducing operational fuel costs, it can play a role and contribute to the national effort.

“To cut down these greenhouse gas emissions and meet our global environmental objectives, we are also demonstrating innovation and adaptability in military logistics and mobility,” he said.

Matawalle commended the military for leading the public sector’s transition to cleaner energy, stating that the transition was not a one-off event, but rather the beginning of a long-term, systematic change.

He called for a focus on building supporting infrastructure, including CNG refuelling stations across military bases and training technological personnel to maintain their systems.

“The Armed Forces must plan for the seamless integration of sustainability and sustainable energy solutions into logistic operations and procurement.

“We must make sure that the overall energy efficiency is the same as the general energy efficiency, and that the most important thing is the energy efficiency,” he added.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, said the transition to CNG vehicles reflected the ongoing transformation within the armed forces.

This, he said, underscores their commitment to strengthening military infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiency, and embracing sustainable, forward-changing solutions, in line with global best practices.

Musa said the milestone also reflects a bold step in the nation’s commitment to environmental sustainability, energy security, and technological innovation.

He stated that the introduction of CNG into the defence ecosystem was a clear demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, enhancing fuel efficiency, and ensuring cost-effective service delivery.

“In doing so, we enhance operational effectiveness while supporting national developmental goals.

The Coordinator of the P-CNGi Initiative, Mr Michael Oluwagbemi, said the armed forces had, from day one, led from the front in adopting CNG.

Oluwagbemi stated that the first pilot project of the P-CNGi Initiative was the Nigerian Army, which had initially converted 30 vehicles and later expanded to 100.

He said there was a training programme as well as a conversion programme that would see over 5,000 vehicles of army personnel converted to CNG engines.

