Metrospeed, Geoplex partner to deliver smart housing in Lagos

By Juliet Umeh

Plans for the rollout of several smart city projects in Lagos was further accelerated recently as Nigerian real estate firm, Metrospeed Property Development Limited, signed a partnership agreement with indigenous oil and gas servicing company, Geoplex Drillteq Limited.

CEO of Metrospeed Group, Col. Dele Oyefuga, speaking at the contract signing held at Geoplex’s corporate headquarters in Lagos, said: “We are excited about this strategic partnership with Geoplex. We are building an estate that will speak to you, an estate where you can walk freely in the middle of the night to do whatever you want, knowing fully well that you’re secured in the environment.”

The Metro Smart City project, a state-of-the-art, 97-hectare residential estate integrated with smart technologies, is located in one of Lagos’ most coveted corridors.

Col. Oyefuga noted that the development will be completed in phases, with Phase 1 set for delivery by the end of 2025, and full project completion anticipated by late 2026, ahead of initial projections.

This latest partnership follows recent collaborations with ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Huawei, reflecting growing corporate confidence in Metrospeed’s capacity to deliver smart, secure, and modern living spaces.

“We under-promise so that we can over-deliver. We’ve given our partners a 2027 timeline, but we are far ahead of schedule,” Oyefuga added.

Representing Geoplex, Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, CEO of Geoplex Drillteq, described the collaboration as “timely and strategic,” emphasizing that the decision to work with Metrospeed stemmed from shared values of trust, professionalism, and a commitment to employee welfare.

Ogunsanya said: “Metrospeed stood out among the many options we considered. This relationship is built on trust and professionalism. The Metro Smart City offers high-quality infrastructure and amenities, an ideal environment for our people. When our employees are secure and their welfare is prioritized, they are empowered to deliver their best.”

He added that the initiative aligns with Geoplex’s long-standing vision of real estate empowerment through an internal cooperative system, helping address Nigeria’s housing deficit while investing in their employees’ futures.

Ogunsanya affirmed: “We’re very bold and aggressive about this project. It aligns with our long-term goals of building wealth for our team through smart real estate investment.”

Head of Sales & Marketing at Metrospeed, Emike Ntiokiet, highlighted the broader implications of the deal, calling it “the beginning of greater things” for both companies.

“This partnership is not just a transaction; it’s the realization of our vision for a commercial smart city. Geoplex is one of our latest partners, and the potential is enormous.”

She assured stakeholders that investment in the Metro Smart City guarantees high returns. “What we are offering is the future of smarter urban living, right in the heart of Lekki Phase One. It’s a competitive, prime location, and we are proud to deliver excellence.”

Also present at the contract signing ceremony were the Geoplex Group Finance Director, Mr. Ola Sanni; Supply Chain Manager, Mr. Shola Jegede; Head of Legal at Metrospeed Group, Barr. Mirabel Monye; and Mrs. Ireti Oyefuga.