Megastar Media donates solar-powered toilet facility to Abuja school

ByChioma Obinna

Abuja — In a move to promote hygiene, health, and environmental sustainability in schools, Megastar Media Communications has donated an ultra-modern, solar-powered toilet facility to Junior Secondary School, Sokale Dutse Alhaji, Abuja.

The facility was officially handed over to the school during a brief ceremony on Thursday, as part of the company’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

Chief Executive Officer of Megastar Media Communications, Dr. Adeniyi Ifetayo, said the initiative was aimed at improving student welfare and addressing sanitation challenges in public schools.

“We believe that clean and safe sanitation facilities are a basic right for every child,” Dr. Ifetayo said. “By integrating solar technology, we’re not only addressing immediate health needs but also contributing to environmental sustainability and helping the school reduce its utility costs.”

Receiving the facility, the school principal, Dr. Oba Funsho Usman, commended the gesture, describing it as timely and deeply appreciated.

“We didn’t expect something of this magnitude,” Dr. Usman said. “We are truly grateful to Dr. Niyi and Megastar Media Communications for this generous gift. May God bless you and replenish your pockets for all you have done.”

The solar-powered toilet block is expected to significantly improve hygiene standards, reduce open defecation risks, and create a more conducive learning environment for students.

Megastar Media Communications has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting development in underserved communities through impactful CSR projects focused on education, health, and sustainability.