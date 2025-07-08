Meet Olaolu Slawn, first artist in the world to have his artwork on an F1 race car

Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale, better known as Slawn, has made history as the first artist ever to have his artwork featured on a Formula 1 race car.

The London-based Nigerian creative, known for blending street art with Abstract Expressionism, brought his signature style to the fast-paced world of motorsport at the 2024 British Grand Prix.

The vibrant, graffiti-inspired livery debuted on the Racing Bulls F1 cars at Silverstone, created in collaboration with fashion brand Hugo.

Olaolu Slawn’s bold visuals now race at 200 mph—turning heads not just for aesthetics, but for what they represent: a fresh, fearless identity for the Faenza-based team formerly known as AlphaTauri.

“First artist in the world to have his work on an F1 car that’s going to race in the British GP. Painting the way one vehicle at a time,” Slawn wrote on Instagram.

But his artistic influence didn’t stop at the car. Slawn also designed the race suits worn by drivers Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, as well as staff uniforms—each bearing his unmistakable graffiti-infused designs.

The artist approached the F1 collaboration with enthusiasm, noting the creative challenges of working with the car’s unique curves.

“You’ve got to think about the curvature and everything… I don’t think I’m equipped to make any changes for the car to go faster, so I’ll just give them some graphics,” he told Motorsport.com.

Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer praised the partnership, saying, “Slawn’s work is unlike anything we’ve seen in Formula 1, and that’s exactly why this collaboration felt right. Partnering with Hugo and Slawn has allowed us to push creative boundaries in a way that reflects the bold identity of our team.”

James Foster, SVP of Global Marketing at Hugo Boss, echoed that sentiment: “Witnessing the big reveal of Slawn’s fresh, energetic art on the Racing Bulls team’s new livery and his exciting takeover of the Hugo x RB collab has been inspiring… This collaboration is a brilliant demonstration of the power of going your own way, which is at the core of Hugo’s DNA.”

Slawn’s rise has been anything but conventional. Originally from Lagos, he began his artistic journey at Wafflesncream, Nigeria’s first skate shop, and later co-founded the cult fashion label Motherlan.

During the 2020 lockdown in London, he pivoted to painting, eventually hosting his debut exhibition in 2021 at Truman Brewery. A year later, his work hit the international stage with an auction debut at Sotheby’s. In 2023, he became the youngest and first Nigerian-born artist to design the Brit Awards statue and stage.

His portfolio also includes collaborations with global brands like Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Ferrari, and the Emirates FA Cup. Now, with his artwork speeding around Silverstone, Slawn has once again redefined what it means to merge art, culture, and sport.

For fans not able to attend the race, the experience extended to Slawn’s east London café, Beau Beau’s, which was temporarily transformed into the Hugo Race Car Café—complete with custom F1 decor, coffee cups, and a simulator.

Though Slawn wasn’t a lifelong F1 fan, he found common ground through the legendary Ayrton Senna. “I knew who Ayrton Senna was because of his mindset and his focus,” he said.

