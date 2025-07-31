Meet Boy Sayso: Nigerian-British artist taking music industry by storm with new sound genre – AFRO HOUSE

From the streets of Peckham to the global music stage, Boy Sayso’s journey is one of resilience and creativity. Born and raised in Nigeria, Boy Sayso’s family relocated to the UK, where he discovered his passion for football.

However, a career-threatening injury led him down a different path – music.

It was during a chance meeting with up-and-coming rap drill artist Max at a hostel that Boy Sayso’s music career began to take shape.

The duo formed The Smokey Boys, releasing several videos before parting ways to pursue solo projects.

Boy Sayso’s debut EP, “African London,” was a fusion of tribal beats, UK rap, and jazz sounds, showcasing his experiences as a Londoner with African roots.

Now, Boy Sayso is working on his sophomore EP, “Sayso’s Memories,” which explores themes of homelessness, mental well-being, and social commentary through a unique blend of jazz instruments and UK jazz rap. His artistic versatility extends beyond music, with roles in films like “Blacks Can’t Swim” and its sequels.

Boy Sayso’s rise to fame has been marked by notable appearances, including interviews with The Guardian and BBC 1Xtra, performances at the Windrush Festival, and a spot in a Royal National Lifeboat Institution advert.

His latest single, “MALTINA and PEPPER,” is making waves globally, showcasing his signature Afro House sound to the world

Signed under OGOGORO RECORDS, Boy Sayso is determined to use his music to uplift his community and share his story. With his infectious beats and captivating lyrics, this Nigerian-British artist is one to watch. He currently has a new song banging across the globe titles OGOGORO available on all platforms.