Medical travel: Your passport not in our file, Court tells ex-Gov Bello

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Maitama on Thursday gave reasons why it could not order the release of the international passport of the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to enable him to travel abroad for a medical checkup.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Maryann Anenih, the court held that Bello’s passport—surrendered as part of the conditions for his bail—is not in its custody.

Justice Anenih disclosed that the ex-governor’s travel documents are currently with the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, where he is facing a separate case.

According to the court, granting the defendant’s application would have no effect since it does not have the documents required for international travel.

Consequently, the case was adjourned to October 8 and 9, and November 13, for continuation of the hearing.

The former governor, who is facing a 16-count money laundering charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had, through his legal team led by Prof. Joseph Daudu, SAN, urged the court to permit him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

He informed the court that he was scheduled to see a doctor in the United Kingdom (UK) based on the recommendation of a cardiologist.

While urging the court to exercise its discretion in his favour, the embattled former governor pledged to return to the country for the continuation of his trial.

However, the EFCC opposed the application, insisting that Bello posed a flight risk.

In a counter-affidavit, the anti-graft agency argued that the application amounted to an abuse of court process, since the defendant had filed a similar request before the Federal High Court in Abuja, where he is also facing another charge.

The EFCC accused the defendant of deliberately setting two courts of coordinate jurisdiction on a collision course by filing the same application before both.

“If the Federal High Court refuses that application and my lord grants it, it will make a mockery of our judicial system,” the EFCC stated.

Moreover, the prosecution, represented by Mr. Chukwudi Enebele, SAN, contended that the defendant ought to have served a copy of the application on his sureties.

He argued that putting the sureties on notice would enable them to decide whether they would still be willing to be held liable should the defendant jump bail and fail to return to the country for trial.

The EFCC further informed the court that the former governor had previously been placed on the red list by Interpol, adding that he could be arrested upon stepping outside the country.

Bello, who governed Kogi State from 2016 to 2024, is standing trial over his alleged involvement in a N110 billion fraud.

He is being tried alongside two officials of the Kogi State Government—Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu.

The charge against the defendants, marked CR/7781, borders on conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and possession of unlawfully obtained property.

The EFCC alleged that the former governor misused state funds to acquire properties, including:

? No. 35 Danube Street, Maitama District, Abuja (N950 million)

? No. 1160, Cadastral Zone C03, Gwarimpa II District, Abuja (N100 million)

? No. 2 Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja (N920 million)

? Block D, Manzini Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja (N170 million)

? Hotel Apartment Community, Burj Khalifa, Dubai (AED 5,698,888)

? Block 18, Gwelo Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja (N60 million)

? No. 9 Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja (N310.4 million)

In addition, the defendants were accused of transferring $570,330 and $556,265 to TD Bank in the United States and of possessing unlawfully obtained property, including N677.8 million from Bespoque Business Solution Limited.

On December 10, 2024, the court remanded the former governor in Kuje Prison, although it granted bail to his co-defendants.

Bello was later granted bail in the sum of N500 million, with three sureties in like sum.