Measles-Rubella a tragedy Nigerians must unite to prevent — Ondo First Lady

…As Ondo targets grassroots mobilisation for vaccination rollout

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, has described measles-rubella as a preventable tragedy that Nigerians must collectively work to eliminate.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ sensitisation meeting on the Measles-Rubella Vaccine (MRV) campaign in Akure, Mrs. Aiyedatiwa called on community leaders and stakeholders to intensify support for the ongoing vaccination efforts aimed at safeguarding children across Ondo and Nigeria.

“Everyone has a sacred duty to protect our children,” she declared.

While acknowledging challenges such as vaccine hesitancy and misinformation, the First Lady assured that the state government is implementing proactive strategies to overcome these barriers.

She specifically tasked the wives of local government chairmen across the state’s 18 councils to lead grassroots awareness campaigns, ahead of the January 2026 rollout of the MRV initiative.

“Measles and rubella are vaccine-preventable diseases with potentially devastating consequences — including lifelong disabilities and even death,” she said.

“Too many lives have already been lost. We must not allow ignorance, myths, and misinformation to stand in the way of a healthier future for our children.”

Mrs. Aiyedatiwa urged local leaders, faith-based organisations, and community gatekeepers to support widespread sensitisation and smooth implementation of the campaign at the grassroots.

She also highlighted the success of the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Introduction (HPVVI) campaign in the state, which has so far vaccinated over 370,000 girls to protect against cervical cancer.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ondo State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Francis Akanbiemu, said the measles-rubella vaccine would replace the routine measles vaccine.

He explained that the upgraded vaccine addresses serious risks of congenital birth defects, especially when rubella is contracted by unvaccinated women during pregnancy.

“Though expensive, the vaccine is being provided free of charge to prevent avoidable complications in children and mothers,” Dr. Akanbiemu said.

Representing the state governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Ajaka, said the state is committed to debunking myths and misinformation through robust community engagement.

UNICEF Representative, Mr. Tunde Ayoola, reaffirmed the agency’s support, noting that UNICEF, in collaboration with other development partners, will provide technical assistance and vaccine procurement.

“This meeting is a vital platform to align strategies and strengthen community engagement,” Ayoola said.

“The success of the rollout depends on our collective efforts, timely resource mobilisation, and consistent advocacy to educate parents on the importance of childhood immunisation.”