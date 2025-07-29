Mbeumo looks forward to Fernandes link-up at Man Utd

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 26: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal via penalty during a Premier League Summer Series match against West Ham United at MetLife Stadium on July 26, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Vincent Carchietta / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Bryan Mbeumo says he is excited about linking up with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as he prepares for life at Old Trafford following his move from Brentford.

After weeks of drawn-out talks, the 25-year-old finally joined United last week for £65 million ($87 million) plus a potential £6 million in add-ons.

The Cameroon winger, who scored 20 goals and provided seven assists for Brentford in the Premier League last season, has signed a five-year deal with United, becoming their third signing of the summer transfer window.

Mbeumo told the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast that Fernandes was the player he was most looking forward to playing with.

“Everyone sees in the past years, he can shoot, he can cross, he can do crazy ball,” he said. “Yeah, for a striker, you just enjoy that.”

Mbeumo is hoping to benefit from the experience of the Portuguese midfielder, who said last month he had rejected a huge offer from Saudi Arabia to stay at United despite their struggles last season.

“On the pitch, when you’re smart like he is, I think you don’t even need to think a lot,” he said. “You just need to make the run and he’s going to play you in the right space every time.

“But of course, you can have a little discussion to make him know how I prefer the balls and how I’m feeling the best to have the ball.

“But at a certain point, there is only one way, even if it’s not the one you like, you have to do the run and he’s going to put the ball in a good position.”

Mbeumo’s arrival follows the signings of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and Paraguay left-back Diego Leon, from Cerro Porteno.

United have recently been linked with Ollie Watkins — RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is also a reported target — and Mbeumo described his former Brentford teammate as the “complete striker”.

Mbeumo said of Watkins: “He’s like a complete striker. He can do a lot of things.”

United are currently on a summer tour of the United States, preparing for their Premier League opener against Arsenal on August 17.