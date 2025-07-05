Mbah calls on Journalists to balance technology with editorial courage

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has told Nigerian journalists to embrace the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while upholding the ethical values and creative instincts that define responsible journalism.

Governor Mbah stated this on Friday during the opening ceremony of a two-day capacity-building retreat for members of the State House Press Corps (SHPC), held at the Landmark/Nike Lake Hotel in Enugu.

The governor was represented by his Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Professor Sam Chijioke Ugwu,

In his keynote address, Mbah described AI as an indispensable force already shaping the present, not merely the future. He encouraged journalists to leverage the technology to boost newsroom efficiency, investigative capacity, and democratic accountability.

“AI is not a future concept; it is with us now,” the governor said. “From Google Maps to online searches, we engage with AI daily. The challenge is not to resist it, but to leverage it. But while doing so, never allow AI to dull your creativity, that would be a disservice to your profession.”

Welcoming participants to what he called the “historic cradle of media excellence,” Mbah described Enugu as a symbolic and appropriate host city for a journalism retreat, recalling its pre-independence legacy as a bastion of press freedom.

Professor Ugwu, who represented the governor, reflected on his personal admiration for the journalism profession, recounting his youthful interest in media.

“I was buying newspapers as a secondary school student. Though I studied political science, I remain an admirer of journalists and their role in fighting corruption,” he said.

He emphasized the media’s continuing obligation to serve as the nation’s conscience, particularly in an era where disinformation threatens public trust.

“Journalists must never lose sight of their sacred responsibility to hold leaders accountable and strengthen institutions. In today’s world, where truth is increasingly under assault, your role has never been more critical,” he stressed.

The retreat, themed “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Utilization for Effective Journalism”, comes at a time when the news industry is grappling with rapid technological change, job insecurity, and ethical concerns around the use of AI in reporting.

Despite these challenges, the Enugu State Governor urged journalists to view AI not with fear but as a powerful tool for innovation and growth.

Governor Mbah’s address also highlighted some of his administration’s technology-driven reforms, including the recently launched Command and Control Center, which offers 24/7 security surveillance across the state.

He also noted the government’s Smart School initiative, designed to promote digital literacy and critical thinking among students in all 360 wards.