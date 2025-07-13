Matawalle seeks telecoms support in fight against insecurity

Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, has called on telecommunications companies to play a more active role in addressing the country’s security challenges.

He made the appeal on Friday evening while receiving a delegation from MTN Nigeria at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abuja.

The delegation was led by Mr. Micheal Olaniyi, Head of Enterprise – North, who paid a courtesy visit to the Minister.

In a statement issued by his media aide on Monday, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, Dr. Matawalle said telecommunications is now a vital tool in the nation’s security architecture.

“Everyone has a role to play in national security, and telecommunications is no exception,” the Minister said.

He stressed that security is a shared responsibility, and not one to be shouldered by the government or military alone.

The Minister underscored the need for deeper collaboration between the armed forces and private sector actors like MTN.

“As we continue to operate with our security forces on the ground, such partnerships will strengthen our collective response to insecurity,” he added.

Dr. Matawalle also commended MTN Nigeria for its economic contributions and job creation, noting the company’s integral role in national development.

“MTN is truly a Nigerian-based company, and we value its support,” he said.

In response, Mr. Olaniyi expressed MTN’s readiness to work closely with the military and other security institutions.

“We appreciate the Honourable Minister’s leadership. MTN is committed to supporting the military whenever necessary,” he said.

He added that MTN’s mission is to provide solutions that accelerate progress across Africa.

The visiting delegation included Mr. Olufasa Obazeau, Head of Northern Operations; Mr. Abubakar Dankani, Head of Public Sector; and Mrs. Nafisa Ja’afar, Head of Customer Experience.