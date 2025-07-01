Mass Emigration of Health Workers: Nigeria must re-strategize to recover — Mimiko

….“Brain Drain is the Legacy of a Conquered Country”

….“We Need Clear Policies and Urgent Implementation”

…Aiyedatiwa, Mimiko, Others Laud Olajumoke @ 81

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has called for a comprehensive strategy to address the mass emigration of Nigerian health professionals, warning that the country must act swiftly to salvage its healthcare sector.

Speaking at a public lecture organised by the Bode Olajumoke Education & Hospitality Initiative (BOEHI) in celebration of Senator Bode Olajumoke’s 81st birthday in Akure, Mimiko delivered a lecture titled “Conqueror, Conquered and Consequences: A Discourse on Brain Drain.”

Mimiko argued that Nigeria’s current situation reflects a country that has shifted “from being involuntarily conquered to voluntarily conquered,” noting that meaningful policy intervention is urgently needed to stem the brain drain.

“To fully address brain drain, Africa must realise it has voluntarily surrendered its human capital. Leaders must now create environments that ensure the retention and productive use of our brightest minds,” he said.

Mimiko identified inadequate funding and weak policy implementation as key drivers of the exodus of health workers. He advocated for system-wide reforms anchored on increased investment in the sector.

“The 15% budgetary allocation to health, as agreed in the 2001 Abuja Declaration, remains largely unimplemented. Instead, Nigeria has never exceeded a 5% allocation. We must reverse this trend,” he stressed.

He praised the recently introduced National Policy on Health Workforce Migration (2023) but emphasized that “commendable strategies must be backed by political will, consistent funding, and implementation.”

Mimiko also explored the historical and ideological roots of the brain drain, likening current migration patterns to modern slavery and warning that any perceived economic gain is often outweighed by the long-term impact on development.

“Yes, there are benefits like remittances and technology transfer, but these are quickly eroded by illicit financial outflows and the human cost of losing our most skilled professionals,” he argued.

Mimiko concluded with a broader appeal for structural changes, including a review of the Nigerian Constitution, devolution of power to federating units, and legal backing for state and local policing to combat insecurity and improve governance.

“Can we find the patriotic fervor needed to pursue solutions in a country still grappling with legitimacy, national cohesion, and insecurity?” he asked.

Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, also addressed the gathering, lamenting the socio-economic challenges facing the country, including poverty, inequality, and limited access to basic services.

“Senator Olajumoke’s legacy of service, guided by faith and integrity, offers hope and inspiration,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He expressed pride in the state government’s alignment with the goals of BOEHI, particularly its focus on education and human development.

“We share common goals of promoting human dignity and look forward to partnering with the initiative to improve lives,” he added.

The governor also praised Dr. Mimiko’s lecture as timely and impactful, describing it as a valuable contribution to ongoing discussions on talent retention and national development.

The celebrant, Dr. Bode Olajumoke, expressed deep gratitude to God for his life and to guests for honoring him. He thanked the state governor and former Governor Mimiko for their kind words and presence.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Olugbenga Ale, former Chief of Staff to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, appreciated the organizers for choosing a relevant topic and praised Mimiko for his insight. He prayed for continued strength and long life for Senator Olajumoke.